Indore: High octane events bring a ‘dilated’ IRIS to an end

High octane events bring a ‘dilated’ IRIS to an end

Indore: IRIS, the annual cultural and management fest of Indian Institute of Management Indore, which was held virtually this year, concluded on a high note on Sunday.

After a hilarious and entertaining stand-up comedy night with Jaspreet Singh on Day 2, the final day of IRIS saw back to back events.

The day started with the speaker Neel Ghose, co-founder of The Robinhood Army, who shared his vision about eradicating global hunger and bringing out the best of humanity using food as a medium.

Finals of events including Lasya, Finance League, Drona, Gordian Knot, Zero One Infinity, and Laavanya took places on the concluding day.

Lasya - The flagship dance event of IRIS, was full of power-packed performances. The new normal gave room for innovation and all the events were conducted online. The event kicked off with a dance workshop by the dance plus season 4 finalist, Venkatesh Chatuphale. In addition to the workshop, continuing the legacy of the event, a dance competition was also held over a span of 2 days. The finalists of the competition competed for prizes worth Rs 35,000.

Finance league - IRIS's flagship finance event was a confluence of the finest brains of the country. The event with its cartloads of activities and games provided the perfect opportunity to form networks, test managerial skills and put classroom knowledge into practice. From 600+ participants, 5 teams emerged who were tested and prodded on various skills like negotiation, decision making, team work, creativity etc in uncertain environments.

Drona – This event witnessed participation of more than 6,000 finest minds of the nation. The budding MBA aspirants were exposed to experiences of the MBA world through seminars and interactive sessions by IIM Indore's esteemed professors and alumni. The participants competed in tests and case studies in their journey to be the "Leader of Tomorrow".

Gordian Knot - A marketing conclave which tested every participants acumen across different levels and domains of marketing. Rounds ranged from case analysis, to sales pitch, social media marketing, bidding and quizzes.

Zero One Infinity – This event provided a platform for management/engineering students to use their creativity and work on real-life business problems. A quiz and a mind boggling case study, Zero One Infinity truly was a memorable experience for every candidate.

Laavanya - The fashion show of IIM Indore had a lot of fun on the virtual platform. The participants used a lot of creativity in not just ramp walk, but also in the use of various props. The event witnessed registration from 40+ participants; 13 of which performed on the day, of which two participants won the show.