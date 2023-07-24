Indore: High-Level Panel To Inspect Colleges On Lottery Basis

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of the state government, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has formed a three-member high-level committee which is going to carry out inspection, on lottery basis, of aided and private colleges to establish whether quality of education and standards are being maintained.

The committee will also see if eligible students are getting benefits of different scholarships and if they are being charged anything other than the permissible fees.

Plus, the committee will take feedback from students about their respective colleges.

The committee comprises VC Renu Jain’s nominee Rajeev Dixit, who also happens to be director of college development council at DAVV, Indore division additional director (higher education) Kiran Saluja and university registrar Ajay Verma.

Dixit said that they would have to select at least four colleges, through a lottery, every month and carry out surprise inspections for ascertaining whether they are maintaining standards and imparting quality education to students.

“We will also enquiry from students if classes are held regularly, whether they are being provided facilities promised at the time of admission, whether teachers are coming to the college for teaching, etc. The committee will also talk to teaching staff to know if they are being paid as per UGC rules,” Dixit said.

The panel will also see if student-teacher ratio, safety and security measures, fire safety measures, number of guards and number of CCTV cameras installed on the college campus are as per norms.

The committee will have to submit monthly inspection reports to the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

Nearly 200 Aided, Pvt Colleges

There are more than 200 aided and private colleges under the wings of DAVV. If the committee inspects only four colleges in a month, then it will be able to cover only 48 institutes in a year. So, the panel will have to increase the number of colleges to be inspected every month, if all the colleges have to be covered.

Why Special Panel For Inspection?

Before allowing a new college to start, a committee of DHE inspects infrastructure, facilities etc and then grants a no-objection certificate to it. Besides, the university conducts pre-affiliation inspections at the colleges every year. So, why has this special panel been formed for a surprise inspection?

“Colleges generally appoint teachers and start facilities before pre-affiliation inspections. After the inspections are over, teachers and facilities are nowhere to be found by students. An avalanche of complaints regarding this had reached DHE so the high-level committee has been formed for surprise inspections of colleges,” Verma said.

