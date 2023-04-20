Indore: High Court stays installation of hoardings in city till next order 

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an interim order, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the installation of hoardings forthwith in the city till next order.

The ruling was given by a division bench comprising Justice SA DHARMADHIKARI and Justice PRAKASH CHANDRA GUPTA on a petition filed by Vijay Singh Rathore.

The court also issued notice to respondents including Indore Municipal Corporation seeking their reply within four weeks.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that respondent authorities are erecting and installing hoardings in flagrant violation of the orders passed by the HC as well as the Apex Court and also in violation of the rules.

The counsel for the petitioner produced in the HC various photographs to show that the hoardings have been installed on the footpath and the traffic island itself which is against the rules.

After going through the petition, the HC as an interim measure directed that no further hoardings be installed in violation of the rules till the next date of hearing.