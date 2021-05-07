Indore: High Court seeks government's reply on PIL over Covid-19 situation in the state

Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought reply of state government on a public litigation claiming the state failed miserably in ensuring fundamental right of treatment to Covid-19 patients in the state. Seeking declaration of health emergency, the petitioner demanded Central government’s intervention in the state.
The court heard the matter on May 6 through video conferencing and directed state government to file its reply by May 17.
In his petition, law course student Yash Suvidha of DAVV, stated that there is an emergency like situation in the state due to the Covid-19 crisis as medical facilities are overburdened.
He stated that treatment of aliment is the fundamental right of people but the state government failed in providing timely treatment to Covid-19 patients.
The petitioner has demanded free availability of essential injections with oxygen, hospital beds, and the Centre’s intervention as the state machinery has failed.
Seeking treatment and facilities for patients, Yash filed the petition in Indore bench through advocate Paritosh Srivastava. The petition has been transferred to the main bench in Jabalpur for hearing.
The High Court is clubbing all petitions related to Covid-19 filed in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and hearing will take place at main branch. The petition of student Yash Sharma has also been included in the petitions being heard by the Chief Justice.