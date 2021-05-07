Indore: High Court seeks government's reply on PIL over Covid-19 situation in the state

Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought reply of state government on a public litigation claiming the state failed miserably in ensuring fundamental right of treatment to Covid-19 patients in the state. Seeking declaration of health emergency, the petitioner demanded Central government’s intervention in the state.

The court heard the matter on May 6 through video conferencing and directed state government to file its reply by May 17.

In his petition, law course student Yash Suvidha of DAVV, stated that there is an emergency like situation in the state due to the Covid-19 crisis as medical facilities are overburdened.

He stated that treatment of aliment is the fundamental right of people but the state government failed in providing timely treatment to Covid-19 patients.