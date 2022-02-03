Indore: High Court reserves verdict on EC’s EVMs plea

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its verdict on an application by Election Commission seeking permission to use EVMs, which were used in Lok Sabha elections in Indore and kept under security following an election petition.

Congress candidate Pankaj Sanghvi had filed an election petition alleging malpractice by BJP candidate during Lok Sabha polls. Following the petition, the court ordered that the EVMs used in the election be kept aside.

Lately, Election Commission filed an application stating that it would require the EVMs in upcoming elections. The petitioner’s advocate objected to the Election Commission's request stating that the EVMs are crucial evidence of malpractice. After hearing all parties, the court reserved the verdict.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:48 PM IST