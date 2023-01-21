Indore: High Court relief to 15 private nursing college students on exam front

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted relief to 15 students of a local private college to take BSc (Nursing) course, who were barred from taking the exam by MP Medical Science University.

A division bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, and Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta directed the university to allow all the 15 students (in question) to fill up the examination forms and write exam scheduled from January 25.

The case is related to Devi Ahilya Nursing College and Associate Hospital. The college had applied for renewal of recognition of BSc (nursing) course for the year 2020-21 for 40 seats. The MP Nurses Registration Council had renewed the recognition for 40 seats. Thereafter, the college applied for renewal of affiliation from MP Medical Science University on the basis of recognition received from the council. The college was granted renewal for 25 seats on January 5 nearly one and a half year after recognition was granted.

As the college had recognition for 40 seats it admitted 40 students in BSc course. But the university accepted forms of only 25 students.

After hearing both the parties, the court directed the university to allow the remaining 15 students to fill up the exam forms.

The college is also directed to submitted exam forms of the remaining 15 students before the university by January 23.

“If the application forms are submitted by January 23, the remaining 15 students be also allowed to appear in the examination to be held from January 25,” the court said.

