Indore High Court Bar polls; Suraj Sharma elected president, GP Singh is secretary

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Suraj Sharma was elected as president and GP Singh as secretary of Indore High Court Bar Association, whose results were announced around 4 am on Friday.

Besides, Ritesh Inani was elected as vice-president and Rakesh Singh Bhadauria as joint-secretary.

Shubham Lonkar, Priyanka Raj, Navendu Joshi, Amit Agnihotri and Anirudh Saxena were elected executive members.

The voting was held on Thursday and counting went till around 4 am on Friday. For the first time, the counting of votes went on overnight.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among lawyers about this election on Thursday. Three candidates each were in the fray for the post of president, vice-president and secretary, while five people were trying their luck for the post of joint-secretary. Out of 1695 members, 1292 exercised the right to vote.

After two hours of voting, the counting of votes had begun at 7 pm on Thursday. The slow pace of counting of votes also delayed the results.

For the post of president, Sharma got 518 votes while Amar Singh Rathore got 435 and Ghanshyam Yadav got only 323 votes.

For vice-president post, Inani got 677 votes and Vishwesh Palsikar got 129 votes. Indore High Court had a tough competition for the post of elected secretary in which GP Singh got 542 votes, Salabh Sharma 308 votes Vikas Yadav got 405 votes. There were 5 candidates for co-secretary, in which Rakesh Singh Bhadoria got the maximum votes with 294 votes.