 Indore High Court Bar Association Election On November 22
The schedule for the election 2023-24 of the Indore High Court Bar Association was announced by the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Committee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The schedule for the election 2023-24 of the Indore High Court Bar Association was announced by the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Committee. Voting for the High Court Bar Association will be held on November 22, 2023.

The Chief Electoral Officer of the election will be Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while Raghavendra Singh Bais, Manish Sankhla, Nishit Vishard, Lokesh Mehta, Ajay Mishra and Sudarshan Joshi have been appointed as Additional Chief Electoral Officers.

Satanand Choubey, Vibhor Khandelwal, Apoorva Jain, Asif Ahmed Khan, Shraddha Singh Parihar, Vibha Bharuka and Tanuj Dixit have been appointed as Joint Election Officers.

