Indore: Hic Hic Hoorah for liquor shops during night curfew irks many ​

​

Indore: Joining the protest against the extended time for liquor shops during night curfew, Congress MLA Vishal Patel took to social media and raised questions over the decision ​to allow liquor shops​ to keep their shutters up till 11 pm.

“Will a bottle of liquor be the pass for people after the night curfew is imposed? The decision of district administration and the politicians in the crisis management committee is beyond imagination and also raised questions over their ability,” Patel said.

He added that the administration is forcing people to shut shops by 8 pm and imposing night curfew at 10 pm along with fixing the deadline for marriage functions to 10 pm.

“State government is not concerned about people’s health but only about getting revenue from liquor shops. Such decisions will create confusion among people and also risk people’s li​ves. Government and administration should think over the decision again,” Patel said.

District administration has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm in night and set a deadline for markets and shops to be closed by 8 pm but no such decision has been imposed for liquor shops yet.