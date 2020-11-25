Indore: Hic Hic Hoorah for liquor shops during night curfew irks many ​

Indore: Joining the protest against the extended time for liquor shops during night curfew, Congress MLA Vishal Patel took to social media and raised questions over the decision to allow liquor shops to keep their shutters up till 11 pm.
“Will a bottle of liquor be the pass for people after the night curfew is imposed? The decision of district administration and the politicians in the crisis management committee is beyond imagination and also raised questions over their ability,” Patel said.
He added that the administration is forcing people to shut shops by 8 pm and imposing night curfew at 10 pm along with fixing the deadline for marriage functions to 10 pm.
“State government is not concerned about people’s health but only about getting revenue from liquor shops. Such decisions will create confusion among people and also risk people’s lives. Government and administration should think over the decision again,” Patel said.
District administration has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm in night and set a deadline for markets and shops to be closed by 8 pm but no such decision has been imposed for liquor shops yet.
BJP replied: Police ready for those come out after 10 pm
State spokesperson of BJP Umesh Sharma targeted Patel over raising questions on timing of liquor shops and said that liquor shops are major source of revenue and it will open as per the license rules.
“Patel should not worry about decisions of the administration and government. He would not have to keep a bottle of liquor with him and should remain at home as police are ready to check at every square with all preparations,” Sharma said.
Covid a knotty problem
Covid-19 guidelines not only hit marriage functions at many families but it also hit functions of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla’s son’s marriage as he had to cancel all the functions and limited it to family members.
Earlier, he had organised week long functions from December 4 to December 11 and even distributed over 30,000 cards for inviting people to the functions.
Shukla had released a public message to inform all invitees about cancelling the functions and with the message that due to COVID guidelines, they cancelled the function and will organise marriage programmes with the family members.
He also mentioned that functions will be organised after COVID gets over.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)