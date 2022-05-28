Indore: ​Heroin seized by NCB was brought from Zimbabwe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The 21 kilograms of heroin that was seized by the NCB from three Mizoram women in a hotel in Itarsi, was brought from Zimbabwe and it was taken to Delhi from Bengaluru by a train, zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Brijendra Chowdhary, said on Friday.

The women were staying in Hotel Surya near the railway station in Itarsi in Narmadapuram district with the drugs on Thursday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the women had travelled from Zimbabwe to Bengaluru in a flight and were going by train from Bengaluru to Delhi, where the drugs had to be delivered. They broke their journey in Itarsi. The seized drug was concealed inside a trolley bag. Further investigation is underway.

Heroin is prepared from opium. It is a semi synthetic product and is a highly addictive drug, derived from the morphine alkaloid found in the opium poppy plant (Papaver somniferum) and is roughly 2 to 3 times more potent than morphine.

India is situated between two largest Heroin producing belts previously known as Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle. Initially the major part of the heroin seized in India came from Afghanistan and Myanmar but in present scenario, due to strict guarding of Indian borders and due to alertness of Indian Drug Law enforcement agencies, traffickers try to send heroin consignments through African or other countries, Chowdhary added.