Indore: Heritage walks organised on National Tourism Day

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Tourism Day on Wednesday a heritage walk was organised at Maharaj Hari Rao Holkar Chhatri by the members of India Tourism Indore and Travel Agent Association of India, in which historian Zafar Ansari narrated the history of the Holkar empire and Indore.

Members associated with the travel trade participated in this. Many dignitaries including Hemendra Singh Jadaun, president of TIE Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were present.

Ansari told them about the local tourism of Indore city and talked about the many historical buildings of the city which have been restored to their old form.

There is a possibility of employment in many areas due to the increased tourism in the city. That's why it is very important for everyone to make efforts to promote local tourism in the city, said Ansari.