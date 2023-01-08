e-Paper Get App
Indore: Heritage Walk to give NRIs glimpse of city's history 

Indore: Heritage Walk to give NRIs glimpse of city's history 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will also take part in the walk organised by Indore Smart City

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Heritage Walk will be organised on Sunday for the guests who have arrived in the city to take part in the PBD convention. 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will also take part in the walk organised by Indore Smart City.

’Historians Zafar Ansari, Praveen Srivastava, Shravani, and Prashant Indulkar are expected to guide the participants of the Heritage Walk about the rich heritage of the city and its monuments. 

The NRIs will be provided authentic information about historical buildings like Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir and other places.

The heritage walk will start from Boliya Sarkar Chhatri and will culminate at CP Shekhar Nagar Garden after passing through Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada, Gurdwara Chauraha, Prince Yeshwant Road, etc.

