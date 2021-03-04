Indore: Helping hands in Indore, Mhow run campaign of saving injured animals, especially stray dogs

Indore: Several campaigns are running in Indore and Mhow district this week for helping animals. In Indore, students' helping hands are running a campaign of locating and saving injured animals especially stray dogs on highways.

Mhow Volunteers for Animals, a group of committed animal lovers, conducted their 13th stray dog sterilisation camp at the campus of the Aadiwasi Dharamshala in Tejaji Nagar, Kodariya Panchayat, Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow, Indore district this week.

A total of 12 dogs, all females, were sterilised by a medical team comprising Dr Rakhi, Dr Amit and Dr Sudhanshu.