Indore: Helping hands in Indore, Mhow run campaign of saving injured animals, especially stray dogs

Indore: Several campaigns are running in Indore and Mhow district this week for helping animals. In Indore, students' helping hands are running a campaign of locating and saving injured animals especially stray dogs on highways.
Mhow Volunteers for Animals, a group of committed animal lovers, conducted their 13th stray dog sterilisation camp at the campus of the Aadiwasi Dharamshala in Tejaji Nagar, Kodariya Panchayat, Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow, Indore district this week.
A total of 12 dogs, all females, were sterilised by a medical team comprising Dr Rakhi, Dr Amit and Dr Sudhanshu.
Dr Vivek Dubey, Dev Kumar Vasudevan, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Rashmi Sharma, Mohini Sharma, Himanshu Choubey and Pawan Sankhle assisted in the smooth conduct of the camp.
According to the group coordinator Rashmi Sharma a total of 146 stray dogs including 126 females and 20 males were sterilised in 13 camps held in Mhow including Army areas.
All expenses for the 13 camps conducted so far have been met by donations from animal lovers.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)