Indore: Heavy rains cool city, tally touches 39-inch mark

Indore: Much to the surprise to denizens... it rained heavily in parts of the city from last night to early Thursday. Over 2.88 inches rainfall was recorded during this time. With this, the rainfall tally crossed the 39-inch mark.

According to officials of regional meteorological department, city’s current total rainfall mark (39 inch) is about 4-5 inches more than the average rainfall. Rains will continue to lash the city for the next few days and it may cross the 45-inch mark.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Karnataka and north Kerala coasts at lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 3-4 days. Moderate thunderstorms with lightening are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh till Friday,” Met officials added.

Continuous rains also kept the temperature in the normal range. It was two degrees Celsius above the normal temperature on Wednesday. Citizens woke up to a rainy morning on Thursday as it started raining after midnight on Wednesday. The intensity of rains increased after 5 am. However, the shower power was heavy in Western part of the city which Eastern part received less rains comparatively.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 29.4 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was 22.4 degree Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.