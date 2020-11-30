Indore: ‘Heartburn’ over superintendent post of Mental Hospital

Indore: Post of Superintendent of Government Mental Hospital became the reason of dispute among two faculty members of Psychiatry Department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Monday.

The post fell vacant after Dr Ramghulam Razdan retired from the post of Superintendent of hospital and HoD. He was relieved from the post and handed over charge (of Superintendent to) Dr Ujjawal Sardesai and HoD's charge to Dr VS Pal.

"After Dr Razdan left the hospital, Dr Pal, enraged over the staff of establishment in the hospital he even tore the orders' copy and shouted at the staff and left from there. Meanwhile, he also locked the Establishment Department and also told the staff not to open the locks till his orders," sources said.

Later, Dr Pal received an order from MGM Medical College to take charges of both Superintendent and HoD.

Meanwhile, Dr Sardesai told media that he was called by Dr Razdan and was given the charge of the Superintendent.

"I took charge from Dr Razdan. Dr Pal had expressed his displeasure over the same and later, i learnt that he recieved new orders. I will talk to the Dean on Tuesday," he said.

However, Dr Pal rubbished all allegations and said that he got the orders from the Dean and took charge from Dr Razdan.

"There is no confusion over it and no such incident took place. Orders were clear and I joined accordingly," he said.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit too told media that Dr Pal was given the charge of HoD and Superintendent.

Not a maiden incident

The dispute over the post of Superintendent is not new in the hospital as similar incident had taken place few years ago when Dr Razdan was transferred to Indore as Superintendent of the hospital.

Dr Pal and Dr Razdan had even indulged in clash as well.