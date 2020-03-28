Indore: Health officials facing trouble in reaching family members of positive patients

While the number of positive patients increased in Indore consecutively for two days, health department has started screening the family members and residents living near the positive patients.

However, department has been facing trouble in reaching the family members due to mismatch in the addresses given by the patients. “Also family members of many of the patients are not cooperating while the residents living near the positive patients are not allowing us to screen them,” a health worker said.

A health worker from Silawatpura told officials that there was confusion over the patient who died of COVID-19 in Ranipura as another person name died in Silawatpura, but from heart attack.