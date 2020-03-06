Indore: Health Minister Tulsi Silawat’s son inaugurated buses, BJYM demands AICTSL CEO’s suspension

Indore: Stirring a controversy, son of health minister Tulsi Silawat, Chintu Silawat inaugurated two city-buses at AICTSL office in the absence of the minister on Thursday.
The health minister was the chief guest in the programme to flag off the buses but he couldn’t come as he had to stay in Bhopal due to ongoing political drama after which his son NItish participated in the programme and flagged off the buses.
Citing the matter, BJP has raised objection over the incident and asked the AICTSL as at what capacity, Chintu inaugurated the buses.
“It is a clear misuse of power. We want to know that at what capacity, the minister’s son participated in a government programme and flagged of the buses. CEO of AICTSL Sandeep Soni should answer the same and we demand the administration to suspend him for the same,” Rishi Khanuja, secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said.
Meanwhile, Soni clarified that he inaugurated the bus services in the absence of minister and not as his son.
“There were many villagers and people were present in the inauguration including Chintu Silawat. He was present there as a participant and not as the chief guest of the programme,” Soni said.
A bus service from railway station to Vyaskhedi inaugurated on Thursday. The bus will travel to 15 stations in span of 1 hour 38 minutes. It will start from Indore Railway Station and will take Rs 35 as fare from initial to last stop.
