Indore: Health Minister Tulsi Silawat’s son inaugurated buses, BJYM demands AICTSL CEO’s suspension

Indore: Stirring a controversy, son of health minister Tulsi Silawat, Chintu Silawat inaugurated two city-buses at AICTSL office in the absence of the minister on Thursday.

The health minister was the chief guest in the programme to flag off the buses but he couldn’t come as he had to stay in Bhopal due to ongoing political drama after which his son NItish participated in the programme and flagged off the buses.

Citing the matter, BJP has raised objection over the incident and asked the AICTSL as at what capacity, Chintu inaugurated the buses.