Indore: Health Dept's ‘Dastak Campaign’ from July 18 to August 31 in view of monsoon diseases alert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Overseeing increasing monsoon activities, the Health Department has decided to run a campaign for spreading awareness among people about the diseases affecting children during the rainy season.

The department will run ‘Dastak Campaign’ from July 18 to August 31 but the department officials have started pre-activities to train the Anganwadi and ASHAs for the same

The campaign will be organised to spread awareness regarding symptoms, prevention and cure of dengue, diarrhoea and other diseases which may prevail during the monsoon season. The department will hold rallies, public announcements, and demonstrations in haat bazaars and other public places.

According to the immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the department has also released an advisory informing people of various ways to prevent the diseases and to keep the children healthy.

"Under the ‘Dastak Abhiyan’, workers will go door-to-door identifying the common diseases among children under 5 years and provide immediate help and management to the problem. The team will also spread awareness amongst the residents regarding childhood abnormalities, malnutrition among children and nutrition for newborns,” he said.

Dr Gupta also added that the department has the target of covering 4 lakh children in Indore district.

“To promote the involvement of men at the village level, the department will also organise gram sabha which will address the issues of women's health, physical development among children and checks during and after pregnancy. Main focus of the programme will be on high-risk areas, urban slums, inaccessible areas, and nomadic population,” the health official added.