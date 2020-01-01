Indore: Health dept to raise demand for more doctors and staff

Indore: Struggling with the scarcity of doctors, the health department is preparing a demand letter to fill posts of doctors and staff in the hospitals and health centres in the district.

The demand letter will be handed over to the health minister Tulsi Silawat on January 3 who will put it before the cabinet, which will meet on January 4.

Indore district has about 150 hospitals and health centres and they all have inadequate number of doctors and staff. The most ambitious scheme of state government, Sanjeevani Clinic, too has been adversely affected due to paucity of staff.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, a meeting of all incharge of health centres and hospitals was held on Wednesday to assess the availability of staff.

Sources said doctors are shifted from one place to another for special duties, which affects the routine work in hospitals. As a result, target of various health schemes is not achieved.

The chief secretary had asked for availability of doctors in the state in 2019 but no recruitments took place.

Hospitals, health centres in Indore district:

1 - District Hospital

3 - Civil Hospitals

5 - Community Health Centres

25 - Primary Health Centres

111 - Sub Health Centres