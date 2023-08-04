Indore: Health Dept To Launch U-Win Portal During Mission Indradhanush

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to reach out to the children and pregnant women left out of the routine immunisation and vaccination against measles and rubella vaccine, the health department will run Mission Indradhanush from August 7.

The campaign will be run in three rounds i.e. from August 7 to August 12, September 11 to September 16, and October 9 to October 14. “Under the campaign, vaccines will be administered to protect people against 11 diseases. We are also going to launch the U-Win portal during the campaign to digitalise the vaccination data of children and pregnant women. Door-to-door survey will be conducted to reach out to the children who have been left out of routine immunisation,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

The diseases which are to be controlled through the campaign include diphtheria, tetanus, tuberculosis, measles, Hepatitis B, rubella, and pneumonia. He said that they have identified over 10,350 children and over 3,006 pregnant women left of immunisation.

Informing about U-Win portal, Dr Gupta said that it will not only be used for registering and maintaining digital records of kids’ immunisation but to register and vaccinate every pregnant woman, record her delivery outcome, register every delivery, administer birth doses and all vaccination events thereafter.

“The U-WIN is the single source of information for immunisation services, updating vaccination status, delivery outcome, planning of RI sessions and reports like antigen-wise coverage, etc. We have completed updating the data of children through door-to-door survey and have trained over 400 vaccinators and ANMs for the same,” Dr Gupta added

