Indore: Health dept takes samples of two more UK returneeS who came from Ghaziabad, Haridwar

Indore: Health officials on Wednesday received information of four more UK returnees who reached Indore from other states. Two of them had come from Ghaziabad while two from Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the report of four UK returnees was found to be negative.

According to district nodal officer of COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “We received information about two passengers who returned from the UK to Ghaziabad and came to Indore. One of them has already been traced and his samples were tested negative while samples of other passengers have been taken and sent to MGM Medical College.”

He said that they also received information of two more passengers travelling to Indore via Haridwar.

“Out of two passengers came from Haridwar, one returned to Ahmedabad and we informed the officials there. Meanwhile, the samples of other passengers have been taken and sent to MGM Medical College for testing. Both of them have been kept quarantined at their home,” Dr Malakar said.