Indore: Health dept administers about 7,200 MR doses in a week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials administered over 7,200 doses to kids below five years, who did not take the MR (measles and rubella) vaccine.

The doses were administered during the special immunisation week launched by the health department to vaccinate the children against the diseases under the plan to ‘Elimination of Measles and Rubella by 2023’.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, “As many as 7,250 vaccine doses were administered to kids below 5 years. These students hadn’t taken the vaccine so far.”

As many as 3,389 doses were administered as the first dose, and about 3,800 doses were administered as the second dose.

He added that door-to-door campaigns and camps at anganwadis were organised to vaccinate the maximum number of children.

“We still believe that there are many kids who are yet to take the vaccine, therefore, we will extend the campaign for a few more days. Another special week of vaccination would be conducted in December as well,” Dr Gupta said.

Earlier, the department officials had found about 3200 kids across the district who had not taken the vaccine. Health workers have inoculated 85 per cent of the targeted 39,767 kids aged below five years with two doses of MR vaccines in the first six months of this fiscal year.

MR vaccines are two-dose vaccines given to kids at age of nine months and then between 16 to 18 months.