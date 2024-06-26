Indore: Health Dept Achieves 99% Target, Over 1.10L Gets Dose At Doorstep

Kid administered with polio drop | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department officials in the district achieved 99 per cent target of immunising children against polio on Tuesday. The department could administer polio drops to 51,013 children of ages 0 to 5 years by reaching door to door of those left on Sunday and Monday.

According to immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the department was entrusted with a target of administering polio drops to 5,18,913 children in the district and it achieved 99 per cent of the target in the three-day campaign.

'On the first day, we could administer polio drops to 3.94 lakh kids while on the second day, i.e. on Monday, we could administer the drops to 69,583 kids,' Dr Gupta said.

The health department had launched a door-to-door drive for two days for administering the drops to the kids who were left from taking the dose.

Officials had made preparations to attract children to the booths by displaying cartoons, colourful paintings and displaying toys at many centres.

The department also had operational booths at the railway station, bus stops and other transition points to make it easy for people to get their children immunised. The health officials said the last reported cases of wild polio in India were in West Bengal and Gujarat on January 13, 2011.

On March 27, 2014, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared India a polio-free country, since no cases of wild polio were reported since then.

Over 1.10 lakh kids got the drops at doorstep

More than 1.10 lakh children were administered polio drops at their doorsteps with the help of paramedical and nursing students and health activists. People can reach the nearby government health centres for getting their kids immunised against the disease.