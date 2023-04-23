Indore: Health department to run special OPDs for heat-related diseases

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at the chances of hot weather and heat waves, the health department has directed the doctors to run special OPDs at the government hospitals to put a check on heat-related diseases.

Along with releasing a public advisory for people, the health department also organised training of all district epidemiologists to report cases real-time of heat-related diseases along with updating the record on the portal of integrated health information program (IHIP).

“As the summer is reaching its peak, we have started running a special OPD at all health centres in the district to report and manage the heat-related diseases like sunburn, heat stroke, dehydration, and others,” district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Gupta said.

She added that they have started the OPDs at health centres and directed the doctors of private hospitals too to report the cases.

Meanwhile, district IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said, “A public advisory has been released for spreading awareness among people to prevent heat-related diseases.”

In its advisory, health department mentioned that people should not leave the house empty stomach and must keep themselves hydrated.

"Wearing loose clothes, drinking a lot of water, having a raw mango drink, and taking other measures are must beat the heat," Dr Malakar said.

