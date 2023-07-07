Indore: Health Department To Get 1,465 Medical Officers

MPPSC head office in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to start the interview process for recruitment of 1,456 medical officers in the health department on Friday. After 8 years, the Commission is going to recruit a large number of medical officers.

Before this, it was in 2015 that 1,896 medical officers were recruited.

The interviews will be conducted in two sessions starting at 9 am and 12 noon till August 5. Four boards have been constituted for daily interviews under the chairmanship of the chairman and members of the MPPSC. Two to three subject experts will be present as members of each board. Around 2,800 candidates will participate in the selection process.

To complete the process at the earliest, the MPPSC will hold the interviews even on holidays, barring Sundays. The selection list will also be declared as soon as possible. These 1,456 posts include 379 posts for unreserved candidates, 178 for SC candidates, 477 for ST candidates, 276 for OBC candidates and 146 for EWS. Before this, the MPPSC completed the recruitment to 48 posts of hospital assistant manager, 128 posts of dental officers, and 335 posts of various medical specialists in the health department in the last few months and sent a recommendation to the state government.

The selection list of 214 posts of the state service examination 2020 has also been declared. Apart from this, the MPPSC completed the selection process for filling 266 posts, including nine posts of scientific officer (Biology), 8 posts of scientific officer (Physical), 13 posts of scientific officer (Chemical), 54 posts of insurance medical officer, 93 posts of veterinarian, 6 posts of assistant conservator of forests (2019) and 83 posts of paediatrician and sent recommendations for appointment to the government.

Recommendations had been sent to the government for the appointment of 499 posts of medical officers in 2021 and 496 posts in various departments of the government in 2022.

After PSC-2019, interviews for engineering services

The interviews for the state service examination-2019 will start on August 9 and September end. After that, interviews will be conducted for 256 posts of assistant public prosecution officer-2021, 487 posts of state engineering examination-2021, and for Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy doctors of the AYUSH department.