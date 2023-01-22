Indore: Health department to follow Kokilaben Hospital’s model

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the preparations to start OPD at the ground floor of the under construction building of the District Hospital, a team of doctors of the health department and the housing board had visited some of the private hospitals of the city to opt for the best practices in the new hospital building.

The team had visited a couple of hospitals, including the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to see the practices including the OPD, ward facilities, pathology, and the radiology department.

“On the directions of collector Ilayaraja T, a team of health department officials, including the chief medical and health officer, civil surgeon and others along with housing board officials visited the hospitals to check the facilities. We have visited some of the hospitals and are planning to opt for best practices,” Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.

He added that the facilities of MRI and CT scan would be set up on the lines of Kokilaben Hospital and control rooms of both the centres will be operated from one place.

Notably, construction of the building has been underway for the last three years but the health department officials have decided to start an OPD and the maternity ward on the ground floor from January 26.

“Patients will start getting basic facilities in the new building. CT scan and MRI centres are being set up along with the maternity ward with a 10-bed facility,” Dr Goyal added.

He also added that the walls of the building would be constructed as per the requirements of the radiology department. Technical aspects will also be taken care of.

The health department will start providing initial treatment facilities to the patients on January 26. It will have an OPD and a 10-bed maternity ward along pathology facilities for all required tests for women. Facilities for pre-natal check-up and post-delivery check-up, vaccination during delivery will also be available.

Read Also Indore: Young voters to get EPIC on January 25

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)