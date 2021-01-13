Indore: Health department restricts Covid vaccination sites to 5 in district

Indore: After a rigorous exercise of preparing 101 sites for vaccination in Indore, district health officials have to change the plan at the last moment due to the change in orders from state health department.
As per the new changes, vaccination would be done at only five sites of Indore district and only 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at each site in one day. Moreover, the drive will be continued for 15 days as Indore only gets vaccine doses for 15,000 beneficiaries.
“In the last moment changes, we have got instructions for launching the vaccination drive only at five sites. These sites will be MGM Medical College, Index Medical College, Shri Aurobindo Medical College, District Hospital, and ESIC Hospital,” acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said.
Out of 1.52 lakh doses, highest number of doses is allocated to Indore district i.e. 33,490 while second highest to Dhar i.e. 15,740 followed by Ujjain i.e. 15,300. Total vaccine doses also have the quota of Central health care worker, state health care worker, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
She said that they have received about 33,490 doses for Indore including 700 doses for Central government health workers and 340 for Armed Forces Medical Services.
“After decreasing 10 percent wastage of vaccines, we have doses for 15,000 beneficiaries as two doses will be given to them in gap of 28 days. It is expected that we will receive more doses in coming days,” Dr Gadaria added.
District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “With the new changes, we have been preparing for the vaccination drive in the district. Each vial of vaccine is of 10 doses as 0.5 ML dose would be given to beneficiaries.”
Meanwhile, Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said that they had prepared for over 101 sessions at 101 sites and duty to the staff were also assigned.
Vaccine started distributing on ‘Election Mode’
Excited by arrival of vaccine doses to Indore, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, and Collector Manish Singh performed ‘pujan’ of the vaccine boxes before starting delivery to districts from Regional Vaccine Storage and Distribution Centre on Wednesday evening.
“We have received 13 boxes of vaccines in Indore containing 1200 vials each. We have started distributing the vaccines to districts on ‘Election Mode’. Refrigerator vans with the thermometer facility to maintain the temperature between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius delivering the vaccines to all the districts of Indore and Ujjain Divisions,” Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said.
He added that the vaccination drive will be started from January 16 as all the preparations have been done.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said that he will become the first beneficiary when vaccine would be given to the layman.
“I appeal to the health workers to come forward for getting the vaccine as it is approved only after going through all criteria, protocols, and testing. I would love to become the first beneficiary of the vaccine when administered to the people,” he added.
Dr Gadaria to be the first beneficiary in district
Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said that she will become the first beneficiary to get the dose of vaccine in Indore district.
“I have asked the officials to enroll her in the first list of beneficiaries. I will get the first vaccine dose during launching. As a captain of the team of health workers in district, it is my responsibility to take the initiative and motivate others by example,” Dr Gadaria said.
She added that it a moment of pride and excite for her as she got the opportunity to take the dose and to start the end of the deadly disease.
’Sarve Santu Niramaya’
Along with the details of the vaccines including manufacturer, batch number, and doses, a sticker stating ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ was also pasted on the boxes of the vaccine and another sentence in English i.e. ‘May All be Free from Disease’.
