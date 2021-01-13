Indore: Health department restricts Covid vaccination sites to 5 in district

Indore: After a rigorous exercise of preparing 101 sites for vaccination in Indore, district health officials have to change the plan at the last moment due to the change in orders from state health department.

As per the new changes, vaccination would be done at only five sites of Indore district and only 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at each site in one day. Moreover, the drive will be continued for 15 days as Indore only gets vaccine doses for 15,000 beneficiaries.

“In the last moment changes, we have got instructions for launching the vaccination drive only at five sites. These sites will be MGM Medical College, Index Medical College, Shri Aurobindo Medical College, District Hospital, and ESIC Hospital,” acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said.

Out of 1.52 lakh doses, highest number of doses is allocated to Indore district i.e. 33,490 while second highest to Dhar i.e. 15,740 followed by Ujjain i.e. 15,300. Total vaccine doses also have the quota of Central health care worker, state health care worker, and Armed Forces Medical Services.

She said that they have received about 33,490 doses for Indore including 700 doses for Central government health workers and 340 for Armed Forces Medical Services.