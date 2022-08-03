Indore: Health Department in deep slumber; over 60 hospitals running without fire safety NOC

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after multiple warnings from the administration and health department, over 60 private hospitals have brushed off the orders to follow all norms of fire safety and take necessary measures to fulfil them.

These hospitals are running without any fire NOC given by Indore Municipal Corporation and surprisingly these hospitals didn’t get the renewal of their permission from the health department but are operating the institutes, thanks to health department officials turning a blind eye.

According to officials, Indore Municipal Corporation has already informed the health department that these hospitals didn’t have required space to prepare for fire safety exits due to which no NOC should be given to them.

“Hospitals and nursing homes cannot be run on residential or semi-commercial buildings as these buildings don’t have fire safety measures and fire exits. We had taken action against some of the hospitals a few days ago for violating the norms,” deputy commissioner of IMC Sandeep Soni told the media.

IMC had done a fire safety audit of many hospitals and asked the chief medical and health officer not to give permission to such hospitals. However, no action has been taken against them, so far.

Meanwhile, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal told the media that they have done a fire audit of all the hospitals and asked CMHO not to give permission to 60 hospitals which were running on residential buildings.

Asked ZMOs to take action

“We have served notices to the hospitals which don’t have fire NOC. Renewal of these hospitals is pending and we have given them last chance to act. We have asked the zonal officers to take action against these hospitals,” said Dr BS Saitya, Chief Medical and Health Officer.

All entrances and exits of MY Hospital opened

Concerned over the fire incident in a hospital in Jabalpur, MY Hospital administration too reviewed its facilities and opened all the entrance and exits of the hospital. Until Monday, only one entrance of the hospital was open.

The hospital administration also learnt about absent employees responsible for fire safety and served notices to them on Tuesday. The hospital administration has also asked the security agency to run a mock drill once in every week.