Indore: Health Department Calls Specialists For CM Sanjivani Clinics And UPHCs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has called for experts on on-call basis to fulfil the vacancy in the Sanjivani Clinics and urban health centres.

The health department has also dashed off a letter to Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter, Indian Paediatric Association-Indore, and FOGSI to call the experts of these associations for applying for the posts.

The department has called application of paediatricians, gynaecologists, and medicine experts who will be paid Rs 3000 per visit to the health centre. However, each expert can go thrice in a week at health centre and can have maximum 14 visits in a week.

As per the department orders, each centre can have the 41 visits of the on-call doctors in a month. The timing of the visit would be from 9 am to 3 pm when the experts will see the patients as per their scheduled visits.

Considering the medial consultations required at urban primary health centres, a list of required specialists has been released including paediatricians, gynaecologists, medicine, orthopaedic, dermatologist, and, ophthalmologist.

However, unlike the medicine, paediatrician, and gynaecologists, the orthopaedicians, ophthalmologist, and dermatologists will get a pay of Rs 2500 per visit.

Doctors desirous of providing medical services (On Call) at Chief Minister Sanjeevani Polyclinic / Urban Primary Health Centres should send their application along with necessary documents to the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer.