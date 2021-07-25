Indore: Health Care Soldiers’ Association pays tribute to martyrs

Indore: The Health Care Soldiers’ Association, led by endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka, on Sunday, paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the Kargil War through an online programme on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Retired army officers and eminent citizens, including international hockey coach Mir Ranjan Negi, principal of Sathya Sai School Punita Nehru, Major-General Dr SK Neema, Colonel Nikhil Divan, Colonel Ashish Mangurkar, Air Commodore Vinod Chopra and others, participated in the programme.

According to Dr Julka, people from over 25 cities joined the programme through online mode.

“The day reminds us of the courage, valour and dedication of our soldiers who attained martyrdom while protecting our motherland. We shouldn’t forget that, in the 1965 War, the then Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, had said that, even if the countrymen had to eat less food for a day, food should continue to reach our forces. It’s our duty to support our security forces and to tell them that we stand with them at all times,” Dr Julka said.

He also shared the last words of late Colonel MN Rai, who was martyred while fighting terrorists in Pulwama and also of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom during the Kargil War.