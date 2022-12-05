Indore: Health camp held at Vallabh Satsang Bhawan

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:41 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A health camp was organised on Sunday at Shree Vallabh Satsang Bhawan Malharganj under the aegis of Pujyapad Goswami Shree Devkinandan Ji Maharaj Shree Paramarthi’s Trust. Shree Goswami Divyesh Kumar Maharaj inaugurated the camp.

Eye check-up and cataracts check-up was done by doctors from Shree Shankaranand Eye Hospital. Around 120 patients were checked and few of them who were found with cataracts and were referred to the hospital for operation.

Dr Rahul Nema and Dr Antim Jain were there for orthopaedic treatment. Around 60 patients were provided with treatment and a few were referred to Shree Indore Cloth Market Hospital.

Dr Bhagya Shree Joshi did check-up of the women.

The patients were informed about the trust run by Girdhar Gopal Nagar

