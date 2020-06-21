Indore: Head constable commits suicide in Rustamji Armed Police Training College

Indore: A police head constable posted in Rustamji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his government quarter on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason behind the suicide could not be established.
Aerodrome police station in-charge Ashok Patidar said that the deceased has been identified as head constable Dinesh Chouhan, a resident of a quarter in RAPTC premises. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that his wife is at her parent’s place, so he was alone in the house.
Police said that he came home, sometime on Saturday night after which he hanged himself. The police are taking the statement of his wife to know the reason for his suicide.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)