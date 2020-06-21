Indore: A police ​head constable posted in Rustamji Armed Police Training College​ (RAPTC)​ allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling ​at his government quarter on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason behind the suicide could not be established.

A​erodrome police station in-charge Ashok Patidar said that the deceased has been identified as head constable Dinesh Chouhan, a resident of a quarter in RAPTC premises. The police reached the spot after ​receiving information​ about the incident​​​ and sent the body for autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that his wife is at her parent’​s place​, so he was alone in the house.​

Police said that he came home, sometime on Saturday night after which he ​hanged himself. The police are taking the statement of his wife to know the reason for his suicide.