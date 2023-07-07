Indore: HC Seeks To Know Purpose Behind Petition On Adipurush

A still from Adipurush | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday sought to know from the petitioner, the purpose behind filing PIL on movie Adipurush.

The central government, the censor board, the film's producer, director Om Bharat Raut and script writer Manoj Shukla are respondents in the petition filed by former army officer Brigadier Pramod Saxena and others.

The petition says the Hindu deities have been wrongly portrayed in the movie. “Many things shown in the film are contrary to Ramayana. The facts in the film have been tampered with. This movie has hurt the religious sentiments of the people due to its objectionable portrayal,” the petition says.