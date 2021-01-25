Indore: HC judge says those who insult Hindu Gods should not be spared

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday stated that people who make objectionable remarks against deities hurting sentiments of people should not be spared.

Justice Rohit Arya made this observation during a hearing on the bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui. The judge asked, "But why you take undue advantage of other's religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for purpose of business?” The judge asked Faruqui’s counsel Vivek Tankha if he wanted to withdraw the bail plea or not. Tankha argued, "Faruqui has committed no offence in the matter so he should be granted bail.” However, another lawyer Rajesh Joshi alleged that Faruqui made objectionable remarks against Lord Ram and Sita. Following this, Justice Arya said, “Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits”. The hearing lasted barely fifteen minutes. The judge reserved the order. The order is expected in two to three days.