Indore HC issues notice to Election Commission, state government over buses acquisition

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Election Commission, state government and six others following a petition against the acquisition of nearly 600 buses for a programme attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in poll-bound Sanwer.

A division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla issued notices on the petition filed by Jayesh Gurnani through his advocate Gourav Verma.

Gourav alleged that the district administration had acquired buses for the CM’s event. A proof to it is that fuel charges were paid from government’s exchequer.

He also alleged that the Central government’s guidelines for Covid-19 were violated in the event. It was claimed that the guidelines permit gathering of not more than 100 people but thousands of people were gathered for the CM’s function were social distancing norms were violated blatantly.