Indore: HC directs IMC not to demolish Dagaria’s property sans permission

Indore: Following a petition filed by Nemichand Dagaria, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) not to demolish property at Sampat Avenue without its permission.

A bungalow of land shark Arun Dagaria was sealed by district administration on December 17 and gave possession to India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) Home Finance Limited as he defaulted on loan of Rs 8 crore.

On the same day, IMC issued a notice to Dagaria seeking maps of his property following which the petition was filed and IMC, Zone 19 building officer, collector and Kanadia police station incharge were made respondents.

The petitioner apprehended that despite giving response to the notice, the municipal authorities may demolish the entire house, which is under mortgage with the finance company.

Through the notice, IMC had asked the landlord to produce all the documents in relation to ownership as well as the sanction of the map.

By way of interim measure, Justice Vivek Rusia directed the petitioner to appear before the building officer with all the necessary documents and the building officer will consider the same in accordance with law and pass the final order and the same be produced before the court.

“No demolition activity will be carried out without the leave of this court,” the judge said.

The court also directed that the petitioner to implead the finance company IIFL Home Finance Limited as respondent No 5.