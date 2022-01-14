Indore: HC directs government to give 'eligible petitioners' provisional appointments in Staff nurses' posting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state government to go ahead with selection to fill up posts of staff nurses and sister tutors but added that the petitioners who applied within the cut off date and are in merit should also be given provisional appointments.

The court permitted filling the vacant posts following Covid-19 situation in the state.

As many as 306 posts, including 300 staff nurses and six posts of sister tutors, with 100 per cent reservation to women candidates were advertised.

Against this, as many as 42 male candidates had moved petition in the court through their lawyers Nimesh Pathak and Lucky Jain.

In its interim order, the court had permitted the petitioners to participate in the selection.

The counsel for government submitted that considering the Covid 19 situation, the services of staff nurses and sister tutors are required in the state. In the public interest, the government should be permitted to fill up the posts, he said.

He further contended the petitioners who are within the cut off date and in merit will also be considered and will be given provisional appointment.

“All the appointments shall be provisional and subject to final decision of the petition,” Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla said.

