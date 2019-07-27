Indore HC Bar Assn passes resolution condemning CM and law minister

Indore: Indore High Court Bar Association on Friday passed a resolution condemning Chief Minister Kamal Nath, law minister PC Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha for inviting lawyers to Bhopal for discussion on proposed Advocates Protection Act but not allowing them to speak.

The advocates were invited by office of Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh for discussions with Chief Minister Kamal Nath, law minister PC Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Advocates Protection Act on Saturday at Minto Hall in Bhopal.

The advocates were invited for expressing their opinions and discussions but neither Chief Minister nor other political leaders allowed them to express their opinions, said secretary Pankaj Sohani.

Stating that advocates travelled a long distance to express their opinion and their point of view but were just made to sit like mannequin and hear speech, said Sohani and claimed that the state government is taking demands of advocates for implementation of Advocates Protection Act in a very casual manner. This has turned advocates into a laughing stock, he added.

Sohani termed the act as disappointing and insulting. Lawyers have been demanding Advocates Protection Act for the last 10 years. The Bill tabled could not be cleared due to opposition of three ministers Jitu Patwari, Omkar Singh Markam and Govind Singh Rajput.

On July 15 and July 16, around 90,000 advocates abstained from work to protest the move. On July 16, HC Bar Association, Indore passed a Condemn-Resolution against the above mentioned ministers of Government of MP.