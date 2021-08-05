Indore: Hawkers’ zone for street vendors at Gopur Square

Indore: To lessen traffic congestion in the Annapurna area and the connecting roads, Indore Municipal Corporation has developed a hawkers’ zone for street vendors at Gopur Square. Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal went on inspection of the newly developed zone and issued several instructions to the officials in this regard.

Commissioner Pal instructed officials to do a survey of all the street vendors in the area and allot them places at the hawkers’ zone. Pal said IMC should also expand the zone if required onto the government land near the zone.

Due to the presence of street vendors on the road and the footpaths, traffic jams often occur in the area.

Commissioner Pal also inspected the vacant land under the Rajendra Nagar Bridge and gave instructions to create a hawkers’ zone there, as well, to improve the traffic flow in the area. Street vendors running their business on the footpaths will be shifted to the hawkers’ zone being built under Rajendra Nagar Bridge.