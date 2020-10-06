Indore: 'Hawala brothers' yet to be arrested

Indore: The two brothers, Vijay and Sanjay, who are the main suspects in hawala racket that was busted on Monday are still on the run, said police adding that they have informed the income tax department about the racket.

On Monday, six persons - two employees of the 'hawala' brothers and four persons who had come to send money through hawala - had been arrested from hawala operator's office in Silver Mall by crime branch team, and Rs 10 lakh was seized from them.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said the two brothers Vijay and Sanjay are from Mehsana, Gujarat, and they were not in the office when the raid took place. Their two employees who have been arrested are Rajendra Singh and Sanjay Patel. The hawala racket had been going on for at least four years from the office. To fool the cops they had set up a courier company as a front.

ASP Parashar said they are questioning those arrested about the source of the seized money.