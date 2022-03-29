Indore: Haven’t paid IMC taxes? Act now. Only two days left to avail up to 100% rebate on surcharge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t paid property tax, water cess and garbage collection fee for fiscal 2021-22 till date? Act now and avail up to 100 per cent rebate on surcharge.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to give rebate on surcharge on property tax and water cess till March 31.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the rebate will be given in surcharge on property tax and water cess under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act of 1956.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of property tax and surcharge is up to Rs 50,000. If surcharge and property tax amount is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, IMC will give 50 per cent exemption on surcharge.

In cases where property tax and surcharge is above Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given on surcharge.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of water cess and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000. If the surcharge and water cess amount ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, IMC will give 75 per cent exemption in surcharge. In cases where water cess and surcharge is above Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given on surcharge.

In cases where water cess and surcharge is above Rs 5,000, a rebate of 50 per cent will be given on surcharge.

IMC has asked citizens to pay by March 31 the outstanding property tax, water cess, garbage collection fee and license fee for fiscal 2021-22 to avoid penal action.

“IMC will take serious action against the defaulters,” said Pal.

She said that the corporation may even confiscate property of defaulters.

The taxpayers can deposit their property tax, waste collection fee, license fee etc online on www.imcindore.org or can visit the corporation's headquarters or the zonal offices.

Additional municipal commissioner Bhavya Mittal said that by depositing the outstanding taxes the tax payers can avoid unpleasant action like attachment of their properties.

