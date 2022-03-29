Indore: Haven’t paid IMC taxes? Act now!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t paid property tax, water cess and garbage collection fee for fiscal 2021-22 till date? Act now and avail of up to 100 per cent rebate on surcharge. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to give rebate on surcharge on property tax and water cess till March 31.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the rebate would be given on surcharge on property tax and water cess under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act of 1956. A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of property tax and surcharge is up to Rs 50,000. If surcharge and property tax amount is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, IMC will give 50 per cent exemption on the surcharge. In cases where property tax and surcharge amount is above Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of water cess and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000. If the surcharge and water cess amount ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, IMC will give 75 per cent exemption in surcharge. In cases where water cess and surcharge is above Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given on surcharge. In cases where the water cess and surcharge is above Rs 5,000, a rebate of 50 per cent will be given on surcharge.

IMC has asked residents to pay by March 31 the outstanding property tax, water cess, garbage collection fee and licence fee for fiscal 2021-22 to avoid penal action. “IMC will take serious action against defaulters,” said Pal. She added that the corporation might even confiscate the properties of defaulters.

Taxpayers can deposit their property tax, waste collection fee, licence fee and so forth online on www.imcindore.org or visit the corporation’s headquarters or zonal offices.

Additional municipal commissioner Bhavya Mittal said that, by depositing the outstanding taxes, taxpayers could avoid unpleasant action, such as attachment of their properties.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:25 PM IST