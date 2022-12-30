Indore: Have a house? earn through homestay scheme

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference and the Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023), the MP tourism Board has initiated a ‘Homestay’ initiative in the city for the guests as well as tourists arriving here.

There’s good news for house owners too.

Residents willing to be part of this initiative can earn an extra buck by converting their house into a home stay. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is launching a special campaign in this regard and fast track registrations will be held between January 3 and 7.

Principal secretary Tourism and Culture and managing director MP Tourism Board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, said the special campaign is being run to provide clean and affordable accommodation and to provide employment opportunities at the local level.

Three representatives of the Tourism Board will be present between January 3 and 7 to ensure that the entire registration process is done on a fast-track level.

Tourism dept to promote units

The registered units will be promoted by the tourism department. Financial incentives will be provided for guest accommodation and upgrading the units. Apart from this, it will provide technical assistance to the registered units for digital marketing, pricing, promotion, capacity building of the human resources working in the unit and participation in national and international level travel marts and workshops. Interested unit operators can see necessary documents, registration fees etc on www.phomestay.mponline.gov.in

