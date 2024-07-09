Indore: Harsiddhi Fruit Vendors Manhandle IMC Officials, FIR Lodged

Clash occurs between IMC officials and handcart pullers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clash occurred between Indore municipal corporation (IMC) officials and handcart owners in Moti Tabela area on Monday. However, police force managed to dispel the crowd and controlled the situation. FIR was lodged against fruit vendors. A team of IMC officials visited Moti Tabela area to conduct a drive against handcarts which encroached on road. Deputy Commissioner Lata Agarwal said that the Removal Department is continuously making announcements against those who obstruct traffic by putting up carts on the roadside in the busiest markets of the city as well as on main roads.

In the same sequence, the corporationís Removal Department was also advising cart vendors standing on the side of Moti Tabela/Harsiddhi Road to remove their carts from the road for the past few days. Even after warning, the carts were not removed, so on Monday action was taken. While removing carts accused Imran, Salman, Hasan Sheikh, Jabbar, Raju Chacha and Saurabh attacked and abused the corporationís removal teamís officials.

Deputy Commissioner Agrawal said that an FIR was lodged in Raoji Bazar Police Station against those who had set up a cart on Harsiddhi Road and assaulted corporation employees. A video of the incident floats on internet in which cart vendors could be seen dragging out their confiscated carts from the IMC truck and also misbehaving with officers. When they started manhandling officials, the latter retaliated in the same way and clash occurred between them which was controlled by police.