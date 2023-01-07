Indore: Harnessing diaspora to create $5 trillion economy in country

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An international conference will be organized by Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies and People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Saturday, in which more than 150 eminent NRIs from across the world would attend the event.

The conference, focusing on the contribution of overseas Indians to the $5 billion Indian economy, will be inaugurated by MSME minister Om Prakash Saklecha and tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur.

Member of Parliaments Suresh Prabhu, Satyapal Singh, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma will be present in the inaugural ceremony focused on Namo Nirman of New India.

Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the conference.

The day-long session will discuss topics such as spiritual corridor, cultural heritage, buddhist circuit of Madhya Pradesh, contribution of media and diaspora to Bharat Vikas Yatra and scope of tourism and spirituality in India's pluralistic culture.

Guests at the event include UK MP Virender Sharma, International Cooperation Council Chairman Virendra Gupta, PIOCCI executive chairman Rajkumar Bhatia, REDIO CEO Dhanashree Patil, Australia's Amit Nandlaskar, France's Rajaram Mohan Manuswamy, Oman's AP Ambalavanan, Padma Shri Vishnu Pandya, Padma Shri Shoma Das, UAE's S Venkatesh and Nigeria's Sanjay Srivastava among others. Chairman of Reliance Media and Member of General Council of Sanchi University Umesh Upadhyay will also be present.