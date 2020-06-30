Indore: Hard work helped us catch Jitu Soni before Gujarat cops, says DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra

Indore: DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra claimed that it was their hard work that they were able to arrest runaway businessman Jitu Soni from his native village in Gujarat, before the Gujarat police could lay their hand on him. Apparently, Gujarat police too had formed a team to nab Soni, who carried a reward of Rs 1.5 lakhs.

The DIG said that the crime branch team first conducted raids in search of Soni and caught his brother Mahendra. Then the Gujarat police came to know that Soni, wanted in 47 cases in Indore, is hiding here. After that, Gujarat Police also formed a team to search for Soni. Gujarat police wanted to take credit by arresting Soni first but due to the hard work and groundwork of the Indore Crime Branch, Soni could be arrested.