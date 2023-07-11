 Indore: Harassed By Wife, Man Ends Life
Accuses her of practising witchcraft in his suicide note

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man hanged himself at his place in Rau area on Sunday. He left behind a three-page suicide note in which he alleged that he was being harassed by his wife who practised witchcraft. The wife, however, claimed that the victim practised witchcraft.  

Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said that the deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Kashyap, 35, a resident of Rau. He was found hanging at his place. The police investigated the spot and found a three-page suicide note. In the suicide note, Kamlesh mentioned that he was being harassed by his wife who practised witchcraft and she was also involved in an extramarital affair.  

According to Raghuwanshi, the woman countered that it was her husband who practised witchcraft. She alleged that he used to burn her clothes so she was scared. She had complained to the police against husband two days ago. The police are waiting for the autopsy report and the statements of the family members of the deceased are being recorded.  

A relative informed the media persons that Kamlesh was being harassed by his wife and in-laws so he was upset for a few days. His wife had complained to the police recently, and he had been thrashed by his in-laws as well. Earlier, Kamlesh lived in Nagin Nagar area, but he had to sell his house over some issue and was staying in Rau for the past few months.      

