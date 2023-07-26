Indore: Harassed By Money Lenders, Spice Trader Ends Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A spice trader hanged himself after being harassed by private money lenders in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. Before taking the extreme step, he made a video and also left behind a suicide note mentioning the names of some people, who were allegedly harassing him to pay more money as interest. The trader also mentioned in the video that he could not pay the school fees of his children and he was unable to fulfil the wishes of the family members as he was being harassed by the lender.

According to the Azad Nagar police, Virendra Sen, 35, a resident of the Sainagar area of the city was found hanging at his godown by someone following which the police were informed. Police recovered a suicide note from the spot and found a video on his mobile phone.

In the video, Virendra stated that he was ending his life due to harassment by three persons; Shankar Sharma, Raj Pal and Sunil Raikwar, who live in the same area. He stated that he had borrowed money from them in 2016 and had paid the principal amount plus the interest. He paid five times, but the accused were still harassing him. They came to his godown every other day and abused him.

He Had To Sell His Ancestral Land

According to the video, Virendra stated that he was fed up due to the threats by the accused. Even after repaying the entire loan amount with the interest money, the accused were still harassing him and his family members for many days. He had to sell his ancestral land and his shop. He was still unable to deposit the fees of his children last year. He requested that his family members should not be harassed by them.

He Took Rs 1 Lakh And Paid Rs 5 Lakh

Friend Vinod Verma informed the media persons that Virendra was being harassed by some private money lenders, who were threatening him for the past few days. He had borrowed Rs 1 lakh and he paid Rs 5 lakh but the lenders were still harassing him due to which he was upset and took such an extreme step. Virendra is survived by his wife and two children. The police are taking the statements of his wife and other people and further investigation is on.

