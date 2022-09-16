Indore: Handloom on Wheels to tour city’s colleges

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to increase the trend towards handloom, especially among youths, the Department of Cottage and Village Industries will take Mrignayani’s handloom khadi, Department of Village Industries’ Khadi and Silk Department’s pure silk material in a bus through ‘Handloom on Wheels’ to various colleges of the city and display the material along with giving out information about the state’s garden print and batik print, besides block and other prints.

A design competition is being organised by the department from September 8 to September 26, in which the participants will have to purchase the material from the showroom of Mrignayani Khadi and Prakrit in Indore and prepare and submit designer readymade outfits, which will be selected by the selection committee in Bhopal.