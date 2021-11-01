Indore: Halloween celebrated with fitness fiesta

Indore

Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats, is celebrated in Indore with fitness fiesta.

Celebrating the fun-filled festival of Halloween, fitness enthusiasts participated in a free fun fit party by dressing up as spooky characters.

Organiser of the fest Fit India Ambassador Aarti Maheshwari said, “Just as diyas are lit on Diwali, colours are played on Holi, similarly scary things are presented in a different way on Halloween Day.”

While people are celebrating at home instead of partying outside due to the Corona period, a unique effort was made by group of World of Fitness.

“We celebrate Halloween as the day to face and fight our fears,” Aarti said. She cited an example of fear we face before crossing a river or jumping off for sky diving.

“Halloween Day is also celebrated so that we can deal with our spiritual fears. There is a fear among many people towards fitness, but everyone has to understand that due to fear, many times we give trouble to our mental and physical form. So pay attention to fitness and give yourself at least 40 minutes daily,” Aarti said

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:36 AM IST